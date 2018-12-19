Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) Short Interest Up 74.1% in November

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,964,270 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the November 15th total of 1,702,440 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,852,958 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLC opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

