Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) Short Interest Up 74.1% in November

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,964,270 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the November 15th total of 1,702,440 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,852,958 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:XLC opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $52.11.
Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.