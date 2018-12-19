Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 14th

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Communications Systems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Communications Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -10.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ JCS opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name.

