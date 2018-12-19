Comparing Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) and Smith & Nephew (SNN)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A Bionik Laboratories -782.97% -69.15% -53.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 327% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Smith & Nephew pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bionik Laboratories does not pay a dividend. Smith & Nephew pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith & Nephew and Bionik Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 0 3 3 0 2.50 Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Bionik Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $4.77 billion 3.34 $767.00 million $1.90 19.16 Bionik Laboratories $990,000.00 15.91 -$14.62 million N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Bionik Laboratories on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder. It also provides arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. In addition, the company offers trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery, various products, and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for the reconstruction of hip joints. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems. The company primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Systems, which include the InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND, an add-on module to be used with the InMotion ARM; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions. The company is also developing InMotion HOME, an upper extremity product that allows patients to extend their therapy for as long as needed while rehabilitating at home; and ARKE, a robotic lower body exoskeleton designed for wheelchair bound individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries, stroke, and other mobility disabilities. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

