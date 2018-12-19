Comparing Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and SSE PLC/S (SSEZY)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and SSE PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.63 billion 1.79 -$4.00 million ($0.18) -145.17 SSE PLC/S $41.41 billion 0.32 $1.09 billion $1.61 8.11

SSE PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners and SSE PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 1 4 3 0 2.25 SSE PLC/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus price target of $33.64, indicating a potential upside of 28.75%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than SSE PLC/S.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -1,088.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSE PLC/S pays out 105.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SSE PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and SSE PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 1.89% 0.41% 0.18% SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats SSE PLC/S on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited.

About SSE PLC/S

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas; and offers other energy-related services. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

