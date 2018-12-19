Comparing Champion Industries (CHMP) and LSC Communications (LKSD)

Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) and LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

LSC Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Champion Industries does not pay a dividend. LSC Communications pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of LSC Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.2% of Champion Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of LSC Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Champion Industries and LSC Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LSC Communications $3.60 billion 0.07 -$57.00 million $1.97 3.97

Champion Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LSC Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Champion Industries and LSC Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A LSC Communications 2 2 1 0 1.80

LSC Communications has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 95.01%. Given LSC Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LSC Communications is more favorable than Champion Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Champion Industries and LSC Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A LSC Communications -1.67% 23.53% 2.80%

Volatility and Risk

Champion Industries has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSC Communications has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LSC Communications beats Champion Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champion Industries Company Profile

Champion Industries, Inc. is engaged in the commercial printing and office products and furniture supply business in regional markets east of the Mississippi River. The company also publishes Herald-Dispatch daily newspaper in Huntington, also provides a full range of office products, office furniture and office design services. It also provides printing services ranging from the simplest to the most complex jobs, including business cards, books, tags, labels, brochures, posters and multi-part, continuous and snap-out business forms and offers complete bindery and letterpress services. The company operates its business in two segments: Commercial Printing and Office Products, Office Furniture and Office Design. Champion Industries was founded on July 1, 1992 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials under the Pendaflex and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper under the TOPS, Ampad, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials under the Adams brand, as well as under the private label forms for third parties; envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label; and commodity and specialty filing supplies. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

