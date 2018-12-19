Comparing Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) & Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $100.58 million 2.21 $13.15 million $2.04 15.81 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.58 million 5.21 $1.32 million N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 16.25% 9.28% 1.22% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 9.34% 1.51% 0.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northrim BanCorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, and cash management services, as well as annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 29, 2018, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

