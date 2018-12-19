Comparing Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) & PDL BioPharma (PDLI)

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PDL BioPharma and Orchard Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

PDL BioPharma presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.45, suggesting a potential upside of 58.10%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Orchard Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma $320.06 million 1.29 $110.74 million $0.63 4.48 Orchard Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.74 million N/A N/A

PDL BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma -28.41% 7.72% 5.67% Orchard Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats Orchard Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative treatments. It dedicated to transform the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. Its commercial stage products include Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company, formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited, was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

