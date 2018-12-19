Comparing Sono-Tek (SOTK) and Ultralife (ULBI)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultralife and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $85.53 million 1.24 $7.64 million N/A N/A Sono-Tek $11.01 million 3.96 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ultralife and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 10.12% 8.55% 7.14% Sono-Tek 3.31% 4.49% 3.21%

Summary

Ultralife beats Sono-Tek on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. The segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. The company markets and distributes its products through independent distributors, sales representatives, sales representative companies. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.