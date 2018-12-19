Comparing World Acceptance (WRLD) & Mr. Amazing Loans (MRAL)

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) and Mr. Amazing Loans (OTC:MRAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of World Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of World Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for World Acceptance and Mr. Amazing Loans, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Acceptance 2 0 0 0 1.00 Mr. Amazing Loans 0 1 0 0 2.00

World Acceptance currently has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.58%. Mr. Amazing Loans has a consensus price target of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 264.28%. Given Mr. Amazing Loans’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Amazing Loans is more favorable than World Acceptance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Acceptance and Mr. Amazing Loans’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Acceptance $548.71 million 1.80 $53.69 million $7.71 12.98 Mr. Amazing Loans $1.69 million 0.88 -$5.50 million N/A N/A

World Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than Mr. Amazing Loans.

Profitability

This table compares World Acceptance and Mr. Amazing Loans’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Acceptance 4.43% 14.37% 8.93% Mr. Amazing Loans -275.74% -85.92% -83.89%

Volatility & Risk

World Acceptance has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Amazing Loans has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

World Acceptance beats Mr. Amazing Loans on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services. In addition, the company markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, and unemployment insurance in connection with its loans; and develops and provides software solutions for the consumer finance industry. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, such as banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated 1,308 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, as well as Mexico. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Mr. Amazing Loans

Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides unsecured online consumer loans to individuals in the United States. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 20 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as IEG Holdings Corporation. Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

