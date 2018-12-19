Conagra Brands (CAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.06% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Large-cap food stocks, incl. CAG, have underperformed recently on fears that weak industry sales growth & margin compression will lead to negative earnings revisions. However, we maintain that most of the issues impacting margins are transitory & that sales growth trends will improve as per our BSM thesis. We believe CAG’s 2Q base business sales growth & guidance will likely come in better than expected, potentially boosting NT sentiment on the stock. 2Q earnings preview – what to expect. CAG is scheduled to report 2Q19 results on 12/20 before the market open. We now expect 2Q EPS of $0.55 compared to $0.61 before. The $0.06 reduction in our estimate is entirely a function of the dilution from the PF deal, which closed 1 month earlier than our expectations. Management had guided to EPS of $0.57-$0.60 excluding the deal.””

CAG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, CFO David S. Marberger bought 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Connolly bought 14,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after acquiring an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after acquiring an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,464,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,556,000 after acquiring an additional 957,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,684,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,630,000 after acquiring an additional 874,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

