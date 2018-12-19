ConforMIS (CFMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 7800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

CFMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of ConforMIS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.71.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 51.25% and a negative return on equity of 90.97%. On average, analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ConforMIS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 299,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in ConforMIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,230,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConforMIS by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 217,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ConforMIS by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 321,845 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. 36.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

