ConocoPhillips (COP) & Fuel Performance Solutions (IFUE) Critical Contrast

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Fuel Performance Solutions (OTCMKTS:IFUE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ConocoPhillips and Fuel Performance Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 7 14 0 2.67 Fuel Performance Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus price target of $76.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.16%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Fuel Performance Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips $32.58 billion 2.19 -$855.00 million $0.60 103.18 Fuel Performance Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fuel Performance Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ConocoPhillips.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Fuel Performance Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fuel Performance Solutions does not pay a dividend. ConocoPhillips pays out 203.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Fuel Performance Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 16.08% 14.62% 6.43% Fuel Performance Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Fuel Performance Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Fuel Performance Solutions Company Profile

Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. operates as a fuel performance enhancement technology company in the United States. It develops a range of liquid fuel additive formulations, which enhance the performance of petroleum-based fuels and renewable liquid fuels. The company's products include DiesoLiFT 10, DiesoLiFT FEB, and DiesoLiFT EM-1 fuel consumption and emissions reducing additives that enhances engine power; PerfoLiFT PP-Series performance packages; PerfoLiFT C-Series cetane index boosters; PerfoLiFT D-Series detergents; PerfoLiFTTM LI-Series lubricity improvers; and PerfoClean, which provides superior tank cleaning and protection properties to diesel fuel storage tanks. It also provides PerfoLiFT BD-Series anti-oxidants/stabilizers for bio-diesel; KeroLiFT 10 that reduces emissions and smoke, as well as cleans systems; and PerfoLiFT HO-Series for calorific value, boiler efficiency, combustion, cold flow, soots, smoke and acidity, system cleaning, and rust and corrosion. In addition, the company offers gasoline products, including GasoLiFT 10 and GasoLiFT EM-2 for enhancing engine power; and PerfoLiFT O-Series octane index boosters. Further, it provides PerfoLiFT AO-Series anti-oxidants; and PerfoLiFT AC-Series anti-corrosions. The company was formerly known as International Fuel Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. in February 2014. Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

