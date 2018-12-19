ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,606.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.12.

COP opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

