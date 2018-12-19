Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 14.60 and a quick ratio of 14.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.31. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. Analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 23,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $80,581.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 3.31% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

