Contrasting Ensco (ESV) and Petroteq Energy (PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and Ensco (NYSE:ESV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Ensco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A Ensco -36.53% -5.98% -3.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Ensco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy N/A N/A -$7.94 million N/A N/A Ensco $1.84 billion 0.89 -$303.70 million ($0.52) -7.25

Petroteq Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ensco.

Dividends

Ensco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Petroteq Energy does not pay a dividend. Ensco pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ensco has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Ensco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ensco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Petroteq Energy and Ensco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ensco 1 8 7 0 2.38

Ensco has a consensus target price of $8.74, suggesting a potential upside of 131.91%. Given Ensco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ensco is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Summary

Ensco beats Petroteq Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds interests in the TMC Mineral lease on the Asphalt Ridge property located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Studio City, California.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

