Contrasting Funko (FNKO) and NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY)

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) and NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Funko alerts:

NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Funko does not pay a dividend. NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Funko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NINTENDO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Funko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Funko and NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko 1.55% 10.69% 4.76% NINTENDO LTD/ADR 14.20% 11.46% 9.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Funko and NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $516.08 million 1.23 $3.72 million $0.30 43.80 NINTENDO LTD/ADR $9.74 billion 3.40 $1.26 billion $1.32 26.13

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Funko. NINTENDO LTD/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Funko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Funko and NINTENDO LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 0 2 5 0 2.71 NINTENDO LTD/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Funko presently has a consensus price target of $19.57, indicating a potential upside of 48.95%. Given Funko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than NINTENDO LTD/ADR.

Summary

NINTENDO LTD/ADR beats Funko on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.