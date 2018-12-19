Contrasting Halyard Health (HYH) and Precision Therapeutics (AIPT)

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) and Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Halyard Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Halyard Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Halyard Health and Precision Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halyard Health N/A N/A N/A Precision Therapeutics -719.83% -266.54% -199.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Halyard Health and Precision Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halyard Health 1 0 3 0 2.50 Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Halyard Health currently has a consensus target price of $59.25, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Halyard Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Halyard Health is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halyard Health and Precision Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halyard Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Precision Therapeutics $650,000.00 14.00 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

Halyard Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision Therapeutics.

Summary

Halyard Health beats Precision Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. Halyard Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Precision Therapeutics

Precision Therapeutics Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Skyline Medical Inc. and changed its name to Precision Therapeutics Inc. in February 2018. Precision Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

