Contrasting Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) & Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 13.55% 15.76% 5.94% Willamette Valley Vineyards 14.88% 11.63% 5.46%

Risk and Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 7 5 0 2.42 Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus target price of $28.21, indicating a potential upside of 12.38%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $6.69 billion 5.28 $1.08 billion $4.54 5.53 Willamette Valley Vineyards $20.85 million 1.70 $2.99 million N/A N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Willamette Valley Vineyards does not pay a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Willamette Valley Vineyards on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 913 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

