Contrasting LI NING Co Ltd/ADR (LNNGY) and Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)

LI NING Co Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) and Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get LI NING Co Ltd/ADR alerts:

This table compares LI NING Co Ltd/ADR and Ever-Glory International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LI NING Co Ltd/ADR N/A N/A N/A Ever-Glory International Group 2.84% 12.52% 5.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LI NING Co Ltd/ADR and Ever-Glory International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LI NING Co Ltd/ADR $1.31 billion 1.87 $76.24 million $0.77 36.68 Ever-Glory International Group $415.58 million 0.15 $12.45 million N/A N/A

LI NING Co Ltd/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ever-Glory International Group.

Risk & Volatility

LI NING Co Ltd/ADR has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ever-Glory International Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LI NING Co Ltd/ADR and Ever-Glory International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LI NING Co Ltd/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ever-Glory International Group beats LI NING Co Ltd/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LI NING Co Ltd/ADR

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; badminton equipment under the Kason brand name; and sports fashion products under the Lotto brand. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 6,262 LI-NING brand conventional stores, flagship stores, factory outlets, and discount stores; and 173 LI-NING YOUNG stores. Li Ning Company Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and idole brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,400 stores, including 79 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for LI NING Co Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LI NING Co Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.