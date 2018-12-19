Contrasting N-Viro International (NVIC) & Diversified Royalty (BEVFF)

N-Viro International (OTCMKTS:NVIC) and Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get N-Viro International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for N-Viro International and Diversified Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-Viro International 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversified Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

N-Viro International has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Royalty has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares N-Viro International and Diversified Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-Viro International $1.19 million 0.03 -$2.27 million N/A N/A Diversified Royalty $16.13 million 13.91 $8.91 million N/A N/A

Diversified Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than N-Viro International.

Dividends

Diversified Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. N-Viro International does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares N-Viro International and Diversified Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-Viro International N/A N/A N/A Diversified Royalty 47.46% 6.26% 3.95%

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats N-Viro International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

N-Viro International Company Profile

N-Viro International Corporation markets its N-Viro Fuel technology that produces a renewable alternative fuel product out of certain bio-organic wastes. N-Viro Fuel is a patented biomass alternative energy fuel process that produces a product that has physical and chemical characteristics similar to certain coals and is created from municipal biosolids, collectable animal manure, pulp and paper sludge, and other organic wastes. The company owns and licenses the N-Viro Process, a patented technology to treat and recycle wastewater sludges and other bio-organic wastes, utilizing certain alkaline by-products produced by the cement, lime, and other industries, as well as electric utilities. Its N-Viro Process stabilizes and pasteurizes sludge; reduces odors to acceptable levels; neutralizes or immobilizes various constituents; and generates N-Viro Soil, a product that has a granular appearance similar to soil and is used in various agricultural applications. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution and resale of alkaline admixtures. N-Viro International Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Toledo, Ohio.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in October 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for N-Viro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-Viro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.