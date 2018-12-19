Convergys Corp (CVG) Stake Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Convergys were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Convergys during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Convergys during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Convergys during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Convergys by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 170,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Convergys during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000.

Convergys stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Convergys Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Convergys Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

