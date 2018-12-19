Core Laboratories (CLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.70

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.70 and last traded at $64.48, with a volume of 23623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

CLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ABN Amro raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.55.

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 403.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

