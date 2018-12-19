Cormark Lowers Suncor Energy (SU) Price Target to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cormark from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.00.

TSE:SU opened at C$38.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$38.55 and a twelve month high of C$55.47.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.78000012474291 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

