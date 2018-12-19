Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,027,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,153,000 after buying an additional 3,709,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $508,350,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 642.7% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,661,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,788,000 after buying an additional 2,303,364 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,510,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $149,650,000.

VTI stock opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.36 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

