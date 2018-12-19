Shares of Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 43700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Corsa Coal alerts:

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Corsa Coal Corp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/corsa-coal-cso-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-62.html.

Corsa Coal Company Profile (CVE:CSO)

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical and thermal coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.