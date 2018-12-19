Cott (COT) & Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (AKO.A) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cott (NYSE:COT) and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cott and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cott 0 2 6 0 2.75 Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cott currently has a consensus price target of $19.06, indicating a potential upside of 36.33%. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.80%. Given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A is more favorable than Cott.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cott and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cott $2.27 billion 0.85 -$1.40 million $0.07 199.86 Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A $2.85 billion 1.07 $176.75 million N/A N/A

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Cott.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cott shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cott pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cott pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Cott and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cott 17.03% 1.77% 0.60% Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 6.52% 14.23% 5.61%

Risk & Volatility

Cott has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A beats Cott on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water. It provides its services to residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. The company serves approximately 2.4 million customers or delivery points through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. Cott Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A

Embotelladora Andina SA engages in the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. Its products are categorized through sparkling beverages, juice, water, sport drink, energy drink, and ice tea. The company was founded on February 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

