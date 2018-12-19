Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 63,225 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $3,894,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $3,544,393.50.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,225,959.00.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. 885,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.76. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after acquiring an additional 467,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after acquiring an additional 467,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,733,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,300,000 after acquiring an additional 137,624 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,533,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after acquiring an additional 150,823 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,131 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

