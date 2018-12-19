CPFL Energia (CPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CPL stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.80. CPFL Energia has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CPFL Energia stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) by 789.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CPFL Energia were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

