Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $190.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have outperformed the industry year to date and should continue to do so after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The company’s strong marketing efforts and enhanced focus on retail business, along with consistent unit development, have led to the overall top-line improvement. Further, increased focus on menu innovation continues to drive revenues. Also, management’s cost-savings plan through its two prime initiatives — food waste and labor management — is expected to drive profits. Moreover, earnings estimate for 2019 has increased 1.4% over the past 30 days, reflecting analyst’s optimism over the stock. However, the company's dependency on consumer discretionary spending, rising costs as well as limited geographical presence remain potent headwinds for the company.”

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Maxim Group cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.22.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $167.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,528. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $141.63 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $874,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,895.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,757 shares of company stock valued at $92,898,270 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,281,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,039.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 631,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

