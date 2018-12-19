Crave Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Crave has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Crave has a total market capitalization of $140,094.00 and $74.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crave coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crave alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00002590 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006713 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Crave

Crave (CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 15,366,648 coins. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc. Crave’s official website is crave.cc.

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.