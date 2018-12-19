Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Position Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,000,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,366,000 after buying an additional 238,797 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 176.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,169,000 after acquiring an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 527,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,651,000 after acquiring an additional 156,944 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 204.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 212,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $19,492,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock opened at $215.10 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $199.91 and a twelve month high of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The Banking segment includes loans, credit facilities, deposits, current accounts, and credit card accounts.

