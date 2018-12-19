Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (MORN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Morningstar worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,378,000 after buying an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,030,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 129,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,399,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $51,216.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,903,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,081,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $2,082,058.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,089,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,315,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,877 shares of company stock worth $37,528,107 in the last 90 days. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

