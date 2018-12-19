Credit Suisse AG Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,681,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,041,000 after acquiring an additional 822,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,619,000 after acquiring an additional 688,834 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,014,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,457,000 after acquiring an additional 682,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,296,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $89,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHSP opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $33.81.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

