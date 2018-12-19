Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.68% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTK. Citigroup began coverage on CooTek (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on CooTek (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CooTek (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

CooTek (Cayman) stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Analysts predict that CooTek will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Credit Suisse AG Takes $4.11 Million Position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/credit-suisse-ag-takes-4-11-million-position-in-cootek-cayman-inc-ctk.html.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.