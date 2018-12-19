Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$125.00” Price Target for Microsoft (MSFT)

Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 24th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $83.83 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $816.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 14.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 20,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,436 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $10,131,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,924,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $266,887,000 after acquiring an additional 104,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 383,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.