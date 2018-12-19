Critical Comparison: SpendSmart Networks (SSPC) versus Titan Machinery (TITN)

SpendSmart Networks (OTCMKTS:SSPC) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of SpendSmart Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Titan Machinery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpendSmart Networks and Titan Machinery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpendSmart Networks $5.79 million 0.03 -$3.32 million N/A N/A Titan Machinery $1.20 billion 0.27 -$7.04 million ($0.12) -120.00

SpendSmart Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Machinery.

Volatility and Risk

SpendSmart Networks has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SpendSmart Networks and Titan Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpendSmart Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Machinery 0 1 2 0 2.67

Titan Machinery has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.56%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than SpendSmart Networks.

Profitability

This table compares SpendSmart Networks and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpendSmart Networks N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery 1.28% 4.11% 1.66%

Summary

Titan Machinery beats SpendSmart Networks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpendSmart Networks

SpendSmart Networks, Inc., doing business as SMS Masterminds, provides proprietary loyalty systems, and a suite of digital engagement and marketing services to merchants. It delivers and manages loyalty platforms, such as merchant funded rewards, loyalty rewards tablets/kiosks, and proprietary rewards management systems; and mobile marketing technology, including text and email messaging, customer analytics and propensity marketing, patent pending automated engagement engine, and Text2Win sweepstakes features. The company also delivers and manages enterprise level loyalty and mobile marketing consulting comprising monthly hands on reviews by its Certified Masterminds, campaign creation and optimization, and localized support. In addition, it delivers and manages proprietary mobile-responsive Website building platform, which includes software allowing licensees and merchants to create and administer their Websites, audits of existing merchant Websites, and integration of social media streams and consumer reviews into Websites. The company was formerly known as The SpendSmart Payments Company, Inc. and changed its name to SpendSmart Networks, Inc. in June 2014. SpendSmart Networks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment comprise tractors, combines and attachments, application equipment and sprayers, planting and seeding equipment, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, and precision farming technology and related equipment for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment include compact track loaders, compaction equipment, cranes, crawler dozers, excavators, forklifts, loader/backhoes, loader/tool carriers, motor graders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and wheel loaders for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and mining operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, on-site and off-site repair services, and scheduling off-season maintenance services, as well as notifies customers of periodic service requirements; provides training programs to customers; and sells extended warranty services. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services. The company operates in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico, the United States; and Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

