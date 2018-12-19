Critical Contrast: Black Knight (BKI) vs. Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Manhattan Associates and Black Knight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 1 1 0 2.50 Black Knight 0 1 10 0 2.91

Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Black Knight has a consensus target price of $55.16, suggesting a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Manhattan Associates’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Black Knight.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 18.48% 71.67% 35.18% Black Knight 24.90% 13.86% 6.41%

Risk and Volatility

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Black Knight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $594.60 million 4.82 $116.48 million $1.72 25.51 Black Knight $1.05 billion 6.40 $182.30 million $1.32 34.14

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates. Manhattan Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Black Knight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Knight beats Manhattan Associates on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals. The company was founded on February 3, 2017 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.