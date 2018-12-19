Critical Contrast: Spartan Motors (SPAR) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spartan Motors and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Motors $707.10 million 0.37 $15.93 million $0.43 17.33 Electrameccanica Vehicles $80,000.00 473.34 -$8.76 million N/A N/A

Spartan Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Spartan Motors and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Motors 2.04% 9.77% 5.34% Electrameccanica Vehicles N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Spartan Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Electrameccanica Vehicles does not pay a dividend. Spartan Motors pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Spartan Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Spartan Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spartan Motors and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spartan Motors presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.07%. Given Spartan Motors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spartan Motors is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Summary

Spartan Motors beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands. This segment also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment provides emergency response cabs and chassis, pumpers, aerial ladder components for fire trucks, rescue equipment, tankers, and parts and accessories under the Spartan, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST brands, as well as offers body, aerial, pump, drivetrain, and chassis repair and maintenance services. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment offers motor home chassis; and defense and specialty chassis and vehicles, as well as provides related aftermarket parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis. The company sells its products through a network of independent truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers, dealer distributors, leasing companies, and municipalities and other governmental entities, as well as to commercial and individual end users. Spartan Motors, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

