Critical Contrast: UTG (UTGN) vs. American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) and American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of UTG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UTG and American Equity Investment Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A American Equity Investment Life 0 1 3 0 2.75

American Equity Investment Life has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.18%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than UTG.

Risk and Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. UTG does not pay a dividend. American Equity Investment Life pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Equity Investment Life has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UTG and American Equity Investment Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $28.73 million 3.72 $4.81 million N/A N/A American Equity Investment Life $3.89 billion 0.62 $174.64 million $3.16 8.48

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and American Equity Investment Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 48.76% 26.40% 7.34% American Equity Investment Life 13.62% 12.77% 0.53%

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats UTG on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was founded in 1995 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

