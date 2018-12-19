Critical Review: Capstone Companies (CAPC) & AZZ (AZZ)

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Companies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capstone Companies does not pay a dividend. AZZ pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Companies and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Companies -2.43% -6.59% -4.82% AZZ 5.63% 5.43% 2.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Capstone Companies and AZZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50

AZZ has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.93%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AZZ is more favorable than Capstone Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstone Companies and AZZ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Companies $36.75 million 0.20 $2.07 million N/A N/A AZZ $810.43 million 1.33 $45.16 million $1.35 30.69

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Capstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AZZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AZZ beats Capstone Companies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets. The company markets its products under the CAPI, Capstone Lighting, and Duracell brand names, as well as under the Hoover Home LED licensed brand through a network of direct independent sales force, retailers, and distributors. It sells its products through retail warehouse clubs, hardware centers, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturers' representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated 45 metal coating plants located in various locations in the United States and Canada. AZZ Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

