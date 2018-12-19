Critical Review: Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS) versus Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR (CTRYY)

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins alerts:

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins 12.30% -3.70% -0.80% Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins $1.73 billion 0.42 $769.65 million $4.78 2.62 Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR $33.58 billion 0.79 $3.86 billion N/A N/A

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins.

Risk and Volatility

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR beats Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in the consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

About Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate enterprise in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Property Development; Construction; Property Investment; Property Management; and Hotel Operation. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it is involved in the provision of property related sales, construction, investment consulting, property management, and landscape design services; development of electronic hardware and biomass energy; and food sales activities. The company operates 2 five-star hotels and 2 four-star hotels; and 31 hotels with five-star rating standard and 4 hotels with four-star rating standard. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Foshan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.