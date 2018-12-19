Critical Review: MSG Networks (MSGN) vs. Liberty Global (LBTYB)

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MSG Networks and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks 41.87% -27.90% 22.43% Liberty Global -2.06% -36.93% -3.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSG Networks and Liberty Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks $696.65 million 2.57 $288.86 million $3.81 6.30 Liberty Global $15.05 billion 1.18 -$2.78 billion N/A N/A

MSG Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of MSG Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of MSG Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Liberty Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MSG Networks and Liberty Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks 1 2 3 0 2.33 Liberty Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSG Networks presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.45%. Given MSG Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MSG Networks is more favorable than Liberty Global.

Volatility & Risk

MSG Networks has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSG Networks beats Liberty Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. MSG Networks Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

