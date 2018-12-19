Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCRN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.