Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 41.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,739,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in Crown by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,396,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,049,000 after acquiring an additional 542,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,692 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Crown by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,136,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,550,000 after acquiring an additional 743,969 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,146 shares during the period.

NYSE CCK opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

