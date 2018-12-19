CryptoPing (PING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $262,806.00 and $0.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.02422736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00145673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00180231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026628 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026686 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.