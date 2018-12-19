Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 581,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,299,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in Progressive by 22.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progressive by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,725,000 after buying an additional 188,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Progressive by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,976,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,788,000 after buying an additional 476,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Progressive to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

