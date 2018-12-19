Csenge Advisory Group Has $362,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,050,000 after buying an additional 28,445,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,012,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,852 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,151,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,781,000 after purchasing an additional 426,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,923,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,396,000 after purchasing an additional 299,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.55.
In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,610.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.
The Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).
Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.