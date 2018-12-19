Csenge Advisory Group Invests $531,000 in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCE. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 84,700.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 208.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 81.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Macquarie set a $52.00 target price on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE CCE opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

