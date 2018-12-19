CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) PT Set at €40.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. equinet set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.17 ($51.36).

Shares of ETR EVD traded up €1.42 ($1.65) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.54 ($40.16). 271,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €33.64 ($39.12) and a 1 year high of €43.26 ($50.30).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

