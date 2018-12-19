Cubic Co. (CUB) Short Interest Up 47.8% in November

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,408 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the November 15th total of 759,329 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 612,079 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cubic from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of CUB opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. Cubic has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.27). Cubic had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $379.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Cubic will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/cubic-co-cub-short-interest-up-47-8-in-november.html.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.